Jake Hager looks back on his time in WWE and recalls someone getting blacklisted for mentioning a wrestler’s union.

The JAS member and current AEW star discussed this topic during a recent appearance on Dutch Mantell’s Story Time program, where he expressed how grateful he is that there is another company in town for people to work, as WWE contracts tend to be unreliable at times. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says there was a time that talking about a union or your WWE contract could get you blacklisted by WWE:

While I was there (in WWE), that was like the four-letter word. Don’t talk about your contracts, and don’t talk about anything having to do with a union, otherwise, you’ll get blacklisted. I saw it happen. Someone…I can’t remember exactly, but they were complaining about something and they were talking about how we should all get together and get some power and I’m like, ‘It’s not that company.’ The biggest things with those WWE contracts are, they can cancel them anytime, and they’ve proven that they will, so what does it all really mean if you can’t rely on it? You sign your life away.

How wrestlers now have options with AEW:

It proves the point that back then, and even when I was there, we didn’t have any options. There was only one game in town. Now we have AEW, so hopefully, the competition makes everything better for the performers. I think you will see that with contracts because you have more options and even overseas, they’re paying a little better.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)