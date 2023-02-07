Last year the Jericho Appreciation Society took on the Blackpool Combat Club in the promotion’s second-ever Blood & Guts matchup in AEW, a brutal brawl that saw the BCC pull off the victory.

Competing in the matchup for the JAS was Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. On the other side was Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, Ortiz, and Santana. However, Santana would go down with a knee injury early on, forcing most of the competitors to re-adjust on the fly.

Angelo Parker & Matt Menard spoke about this topic during a recent appearance on the Swerve City podcast. Here is what they had to say.

Menard: The thing about that match (Blood & Guts), how many guys? Four, five, six guys so it was six on six. Two minute intervals or whatever but what people don’t realize is — what people forget about that match is Santana blows out his knee in the middle of that match so we just — yeah, yeah (it was early in the match). The first third of the match. We just lose a guy who’s intricate to the entire thing, so everything had to get reshuffled live on television. Parker: When you’re spread out. Menard: He’s in the match for 30 seconds and I got dumped on my head, tore my rotator cuff and my labrum. I don’t know how much I can do or how much I cannot do and he just got taken out so I’m like, I gotta stay in. I can’t leave, I’m not leaving, you know what I mean? And Bryce (Remsburg) is checking on me and he’s like, ‘Can you go? What do I do?’ And I go, ‘I’m staying.’ At the end, I have a torn shoulder. I still gotta climb to the top of the cage. With blood coming down and thumbtacks in my boots. Parker: And you’re dealing with the chaos of TV timing, all this kind of stuff and it’s just like, it’s weird because I remember it but I don’t remember it in a weird way because it was so chaos. You knew where you (needed) to be but then, like you’re saying, Santana’s out. How do we fix this? Okay, we know what’s next but okay, someone’s shuffled in? Okay, cool. Good for now. We’re good for now.

Menard and Parker continue to compete alongside Chris Jericho in the Jericho Appreciation Society.

