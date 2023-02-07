WWE SummerSlam is headed to The Motor City.

WWE just announced that the 2023 SummerSlam Premium Live Event will be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, August 5.

This will be the first WWE event to be held at the home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions since WrestleMania 23 in 2007, and the first SummerSlam event to take place in Detroit since 1993.

Tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale Friday, April 14 via Ticketmaster. You can visit this link to sign-up for pre-sale notifications. On Location will be offering SummerSlam Priority Pass soon. You can visit this link or call 855-346-7388 for more information on the passes.

“We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE’s biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam’s long-awaited return to Michigan,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle in today’s press release.

Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director Dave Beachnau added, “Landing WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major sporting events to the region. Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments. Thank you to the entire WWE family for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience.”

