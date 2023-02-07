Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Former WWE and MLW star EJ Nduka will make his AEW debut tonight as he goes up against Konosuke Takeshita, who is preparing to face AEW World Champion MJF in a World Title Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite.

Dark will also feature Rush preparing for his match against Bryan Danielson on Wednesday’s Dynamite as he goes up against Aiden Park. There will be one tag team match tonight with The Outrunners continuing their run in AEW. There will also be just one women’s division match tonight with Kiera Hogan in action.

These Dark matches were taped on January 28 from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers from the tapings. Below is the full line-up announced for tonight:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Megan Meyers

* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico

* Rico Gonzalez vs. Baliyan Akki

* Dalton Castle vs. Dante Casanova

* Rush vs. Aiden Park

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka

* Mascara Dorada vs. Slim J

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum) vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

