Last week top IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace came under fire for making some controversial comments about the late Chris Benoit on Twitter. The champ wrote, “This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad. I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen.”

Today Grace addressed the tweet in a new post, where she apologized for her comments on Benoit and revealed that she is partnering up and raising money for the Concussion Legacy Foundation, and has already pledged $5,000 of the $20,000 dollar goal. See her full statement below.