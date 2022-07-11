Last week top IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace came under fire for making some controversial comments about the late Chris Benoit on Twitter. The champ wrote, “This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad. I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen.”
Today Grace addressed the tweet in a new post, where she apologized for her comments on Benoit and revealed that she is partnering up and raising money for the Concussion Legacy Foundation, and has already pledged $5,000 of the $20,000 dollar goal. See her full statement below.
Last week I made an irresponsible and unnecessary tweet. Regardless of how my personal emotions influence my opinion, I should have recognized the impact my words would have on friends and family close to the situation. I was completely thoughtless in that regard.
Since reflecting this past week, I’ve reached out privately to friends and family that I angered or hurt.
Among those was David Benoit, Chavo Guererro, and Chris Jericho, who are supporting me in the decision to partner and fundraise with the Concussion Legacy Foundation (formerly Sports Legacy Institute). I have pledged $5,000, with the overall campaign goal being $20,000.
I’m acutely aware that the damage has been done. I would never intentionally add onto the suffering of those already dealing with such a traumatic event, and I am sorry for my insensitivity and aggravating this already delicate topic. This is my way of attempting to squeeze something positive out of the negative situation I created. Thank you in advance to everyone who donates.
– Patricia
Please read & share. Link is in comments.
