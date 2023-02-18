Josh Alexander is the current IMPACT World Champion, but his aspirations for 2023 are bigger than just dominating that brand.

The Walking Weapon recently joined Sporting News for a conversation about his desire to wrestle in Japan, specifically the prestigious G1 Climax tournament that is put on by New Japan Pro Wrestling. Check out the champ’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How wrestling in Japan has been the one thing that has alluded his wrestling career:

I don’t think I have made it a secret that the one thing that has alluded me in pro wrestling is to wrestle in Japan. It’s the one thing on my bucket list – the biggest goal I set for myself 10 years ago was that I just needed to get to Japan and it has alluded me left and right. For whatever reason, it has not happened yet.

Hints that this year he might compete in the NJPW G1 Climax: