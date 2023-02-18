AEW has announced more matchups for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Phoenix, Arizona. The show will feature some top stars in action like Jon Moxley, Saraya and The Acclaimed, and will also see company president Tony Khan make a huge announcement. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Evil Uno vs. Jon Moxley

-Saraya vs. Skye Blue

-The Acclaimed vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

-We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

-Tony Khan will make a major announcement

-Tag Team Battle Royal, winner gets added to AEW tag team title match at Revolution