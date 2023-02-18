WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter this week to thank fans for their support.

Nash tragically lost his son Tristan back in October, then received a police wellness check over concerning comments he made on his “Kliq This” podcast in January. You can click here to read Nash’s statement in response to the fan concern that led to police performing the wellness check.

In an update, Nash tweeted this week to say he’s “slowly kicking out,” and he thanked everyone for their support.

“Slowly kicking out. To all of you who sent your love and support you’ll never know the positive effect of pure support and love. Thank you,” Nash wrote.

Nash has continued to record his podcast while grieving his son. In December, Nash thanked fans for helping “Kliq This” reach 100,000 followers in honor of Tristan. You can click here for Nash’s comments on his son’s passing, their decision to quit drinking alcohol, hearing from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and more, from a podcast that was recorded less than one week after Tristan’s passing.

You can see Nash’s full tweet below:

Slowly kicking out. To all of you who sent your love and support you'll never know the positive effect of pure support and love. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/JpYTHyEYC7 — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) February 16, 2023

