Jade Cargill is still your AEW TBS Champion.

The Baddies leader defeated VertVixen on this evening’s “Slam Dunk” edition of Rampage. Cargill made quick work of the challenger and won with her signature Jaded maneuver. She is now 53-0 in AEW and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Utter domination by TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill, who brings her record up to 53-0. Who can possibly stop her now?! It's #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK on TNT! pic.twitter.com/8AtXrph31v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2023

Full results to Rampage can be found here.