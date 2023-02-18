AEW has announced a new matchup for next week’s edition of Dynamite from Phoenix, Arizona.

Orange Cassidy will be defending his All-Atlantic Championship against former Best Friends member and current ROH Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta. The match was made after Yuta confronted Cassidy backstage on this evening’s “Slam Dunk” edition of Rampage.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/22 EDITION OF DYNAMITE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Evil Uno vs. Jon Moxley

-Tag Team Battle Royal, winner will be added to the AEW tag team title match at Revolution