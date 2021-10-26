IMPACT star Josh Alexander recently appeared on the Straight Shooting podcast to discuss a number of different topics, which included the Walking Weapon talking about an injury he suffered at Slammiversary, and how he feels about his X-Division championship run. Highlights are below.

Says he tore his lat on Slammiversary:

That match [with TJP] was pretty much the springboard for what got me to this moment but like, I can’t overlook that match I had with Jake Something. I can’t remember what IMPACT special it was, that meant a great deal to me. The match I had with [Black] Taurus the night after Slammiversary for whatever special it was [Homecoming], I tore my lat [latissimus dorsi] the night before and then went out there and had the match with him and then like, it was like this weird adrenaline rush of, ‘I can’t believe that went so well.

Says he’s sad that his X-Division title run was over but is happy with the position he’s in with the company:

It’s just been super cool. I was very sad that it ended [X Division Title reign], but like, I can’t be sad about the position I’m in and what I’m doing now, you know what I mean? I wish I could have done so much more but that would have just made it even sweeter. It was already the best.

