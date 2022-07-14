IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, which included the Walking Weapon revealing that he owes AEW’s Santana a steak dinner because the former LAX member bet him that he would win the world title. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
How the business changed once the COVID outbreak hit:
I think the whole business changed mid-way through the pandemic for all of that stuff with the influx of AEW and there’s a lot of jobs out there, but then Ring of Honor shutting down. It’s always this ever-changing thing with being a free agent. It’s stressful. Especially for someone like me who it took fourteen years to get signed anywhere, to get any real notoriety. But I always wanted to be with IMPACT Wrestling. I knew that I had unfinished business here.
Says he owes Santana a steak dinner because he told Alexander he would become world champion:
Even though I didn’t think anything was possible with my singles career, I had people like Jordynne Grace and Santana of L.A.X. telling me I was gonna be a World champion since the moment I got here. I do owe Santana a steak dinner, though. The night before he left IMPACT, we were hanging out just to say goodbye and he said, ‘I bet you a steak dinner that you’re gonna be World champion before your first contract’s up.’ I was like, ‘No way. Take that bet all day long.’ I still owe him a steak dinner.