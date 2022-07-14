IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, which included the Walking Weapon revealing that he owes AEW’s Santana a steak dinner because the former LAX member bet him that he would win the world title. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How the business changed once the COVID outbreak hit:

I think the whole business changed mid-way through the pandemic for all of that stuff with the influx of AEW and there’s a lot of jobs out there, but then Ring of Honor shutting down. It’s always this ever-changing thing with being a free agent. It’s stressful. Especially for someone like me who it took fourteen years to get signed anywhere, to get any real notoriety. But I always wanted to be with IMPACT Wrestling. I knew that I had unfinished business here.

Says he owes Santana a steak dinner because he told Alexander he would become world champion: