Former IMPACT world, tag, and X-Division champion Josh Alexander recently appeared on The List & Ya Boy program to discuss the AEW and IMPACT relationship, as well as his thoughts on top AEW superstar, Kenny Omega. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Kenny Omega coming into IMPACT and how big of a fan he is of Omega:

“I thought it was cool. I was a huge fan of Kenny. Anybody who is a pro wrestler should be a huge fan of (Kenny). What he’s able to do in a ring can only highlight us by having matches with him and competing, even though we weren’t winning or anything like that.”

Wishes IMPACT talent could have been highlighted more on AEW shows but thought the relationship was good:

“The relationship, I thought it was good for what it was. I thought we could have gone over there to highlight some of our guys, but that never materialized, which was disappointing. There was talk of me going pre-Bound for Glory and just being in the audience like, ‘This is the guy challenging Christian at Bound For Glory,’ but I think Christian hurt his shoulder and was written off TV around that time.”