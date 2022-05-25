Pro-wrestling star JTG was the latest guest on The Wrassingh Show to discuss his recent appearance at this year’s WWE Hall of Famer ceremony, where the Cryme Time member said it felt like he had finally returned home. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says returning for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony felt like he was returning home:

I’ll be honest with you, it felt like home [being backstage at WWE for the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony], because that’s where it all started for me. I came in there as a young 21-year-old, naïve, just no — just bright-eyed and bushy like, oh my gosh. So that’s pretty much where I — my professional career, that’s where I was pretty much raised. I was there from 21 to what? For eight years. So it felt great to be back, and the feeling was mutual.

Says all the love he received when he returned was genuine:

Everybody was so happy to see me and I could — you can tell when it’s genuine too. Like, let’s see if I get any of this fake love. ‘Aye, Jay! What’s going on? Long time!’ No. Everything was genuine, definitely happy to see me and the energy felt great and we’ll see what happens.

