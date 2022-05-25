AEW star Ruby Soho recently spoke with PW Insider about her upcoming Owen Hart tournament semifinal match against Kris Statlander, which is set to take place on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite from Las Vegas, the final Dynamite before Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says Statlander has been one of her favorite opponents in AEW:
I can honestly say that Kris Statlander, when I faced her in the TBS Tournament, was potentially one of my favorite opponents that I’ve been against. She brought out, you know, a whole new level of fighting. She’s unbelievably talented.
Discusses Statlander’s new vicious personality:
I feel like with this new mentality that Kris has, it’s almost like I’m, you know, I’d be facing a new opponent in her as well. If I were to face her because she is far more vicious. You know, she calls herself ‘More than a Woman’ and she’s essentially just, you know, a warrior. And she’s brought out a whole new level of fight in her and on top of that she was in the best shape I have ever seen her [in]. Kris, who is somebody that I respect and I consider a friend would also, you know, make me feel like, if I were to be able to secure a win, I would feel that I had earned it because I’ve beaten some of the best that we have in AEW.