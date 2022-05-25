AEW star Ruby Soho recently spoke with PW Insider about her upcoming Owen Hart tournament semifinal match against Kris Statlander, which is set to take place on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite from Las Vegas, the final Dynamite before Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Statlander has been one of her favorite opponents in AEW:

I can honestly say that Kris Statlander, when I faced her in the TBS Tournament, was potentially one of my favorite opponents that I’ve been against. She brought out, you know, a whole new level of fighting. She’s unbelievably talented.

Discusses Statlander’s new vicious personality: