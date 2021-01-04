JTG recalled an eerie moment that he experienced involving The Undertaker at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event in 2009 while doing an interview with Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda.
The moment he shared was with Beth Phoenix. Here is what he had to say:
“Me and Beth Phoenix were sitting in the trainer’s office watching Summerslam, and I think Undertaker had a spot – I don’t know if he had a match – but he was doing something… We didn’t know he was around us. But I remember watching the show, and me and Beth looked at eachother… It wasn’t like a smell, it wasn’t anything our senses could pick up… It was just like an energy. We looked at eachother, like “You feel that?” And I sh*t you not, we turned around and Undertaker was getting ready to go out, and we were like, wow! We could feel his presence… That night he had like an aura with him. It wasn’t nothing negative… it was just like, this guy has some serious energy… If you ever speak to Beth Phoenix she can definitely co-sign that.”