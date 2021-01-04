NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Results 1/4/21

Tokyo Dome

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Pre-Show Match: New Japan Rambo. The Final Four Will Qualify For The Fatal Four Way KOPW 2021 Provisional Championship Match

Participants: (Chase Owens, Tomohiro Ishii, Minoru Suzuki, Yuji Nagata, Toa Henare, Hirooki Goto, Yujiro Takahashi, Yoshi Hashi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Rocky Romero, Douki, SHO, Bushi, Tiger Mask, Bad Luck Fale, Gabriel Kidd, Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, and Toru Yano)

Order Of Eliminations

1.) Minoru Suzuki was eliminated by Toa Henare

2.) Yuji Nagata was eliminated by Toa Henare

3.) Toa Henare was eliminated by Tomohiro Ishii

4.) Hirooki Goto was eliminated by Togi Makabe

5.) Yoshi Hashi was eliminated by Togi Makabe

6.) Togi Makabe was eliminated by Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Togi Makabe

7.) Douki Eliminated Himself Via Disqualification

8.) Yujiro Takahahi was eliminated by Bushi

9.) Tomohiro Ishii was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale

10.) Hiroyoshi Tenzan was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale

11.) Tomoaki Honma was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale

12.) Rocky Romero was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale

13.) SHO was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale

14.) Tiger Mask was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale

15.) Gabriel Kidd was eliminated by Chase Owens

16.) Yota Tsuji was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

17.) Yuya Uemura was eliminated by Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

The Final Four: Bad Luck Fale, Bushi, Chase Owens, and Toru Yano

First Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo. The Winner Will Battle Taiji Ishimori For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night Two

Phantasmo is playing mind games with Takahashi. Takahashi with The Missile Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi delivers Bomb’s Away. Takahashi mocks Phantasmo. Takahashi rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the red turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo denies The Time Bomb. Phantasmo regroups on the outside. Takahashi goes for The Apron Sunset Bomb, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo with The Apron Sunset Bomb. Phantasmo lands The Asai MoonSault. Phantasmo rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Phantasmo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Phantasmo repeatedly slaps Takahashi in the face. Takahashi unloads three overhand chops. Phantasmo with a Spinning Back Kick. Phantasmo dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Phantasmo gloats in the center of the ring. Takahashi with The ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Phantasmo is putting the boots to Takahashi. Chop Exchange. Phantasmo stomps on the right hand of Takahashi. Phantasmo repeatedly drives his knee into Takahashi’s right hand. Phantasmo works on his joint manipulation game. Phantasmo rakes the back of Takahashi. Phantasmo gets Takahashi tied up in the tree of woe. Phantasmo stands on Takahashi’s groin. Phantasmo lays Takahashi flat on the top rope. Phantasmo with a Senton Splash on the top for a two count. Phantasmo slaps Takahashi in the chest. Phantasmo scales the ropes. Takahashi starts biting Phantasmo’s fingers. Takahashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Takahashi with a WheelBarrow Cradle Driver for a two count. Phantasmo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi denies The CR II. Phantasmo snaps Takahashi’s fingers. Phantasmo goes for The Styles Clash, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi hits The Dynamite Plunger for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo blocks it. Palm Strike Exchange.

Takahashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Takahashi drops Phantasmo with The Victory Royal for a two count. Phantasmo rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi with another SuperKick. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb II, but Phantasmo counters with The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count. Takahashi kicks Phantasmo in the face. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi denies The SuperPlex. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Phantasmo knocks down the referee. Phantasmo delivers the low blow. Phantasmo with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Phantasmo follows that with The Frog Splash for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Takahashi rolls him over for a two count. Phantasmo connects with The Styles Clash for a two count. Phantasmo drills Takahashi with The V-Trigger. Takahashi negates The One Winged Angel. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Phantasmo counters with a Jackknife Cover for a two count. Phantasmo with a RoundHouse Kick. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Takahashi counters with The Hurricanrana to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Second Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) w/Douki vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Highlights from “WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 in TOKYO DOME Night 1” (Jan 4th)

Watch NOW▶︎https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA Will G.o.D break their Tokyo Dome curse?

Or will the Tokyo Dome see the champions’ fortunes reversed against G.o.D? ✔ #njwk15 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/8YgEcWfH1e — njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021

GOD attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Chokehold Party. Tonga sends Taichi to the corner. Taichi side steps Tonga into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi with relentless choke holds. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi tags in Sabre. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Suzuki Gun abuses the referee’s five count. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Tonga puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre nails Tonga with The Pump Kick. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi with a snap mare takeover. Taichi is obsessed with choking Tonga. Taichi toys around with Tonga.

Jado trips Taichi from the outside. Tonga drops Taichi with The Tongan Twist. Jado delivers multiple kendo stick shots. Loa drives Sabre back first into the ring apron. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Loa stomps on Taichi’s chest. Loa bodyslas Taichi. Loa with a running elbow drop for a two count. Loa with a corner clothesline. GOD are double teaming Taichi. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Tonga is choking Taichi with his boot. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga bodyslams Taichi. GOD with Two SlingShot Senton’s. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa taunts Sabre. Loa stops Taichi in his tracks. Loa with a Delayed Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Loa applies a rear chin lock. Taichi pus his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Loa with a straight right hand. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga starts choking Taichi in the corner. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga with a straight right hand. Taichi is pissed. Tonga HeadButts Taichi. Tonga with the irish whip. Taichi kicks Tonga in the face. Tonga with a SuperMan Forearm Smash. Taichi creates distance with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabre with an OverHead Kick. Sabre with Three Running European Uppercuts. Sabre drops Loa with The Tornado DDT. Sabre applies a side headlock. Tonga whips Sabre across the ring. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Sabre with an ankle pick. Sabre hits The European Clutch for a two count. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Tonga grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Double Irish Whip. Tonga exits the ring. Loa with a double clothesline. Loa applies The Full Nelson Lock. Tonga dropkicks Sabre. Tonga tags in Loa.

Loa starts choking Sabre. Loa punches Sabre in the back. Loa whips Sabre across the ring. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Sabre. Tonga with The Leaping NeckBreaker. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa talks smack to Sabre. Loa with forearm shivers. Loa goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Tonga whips Sabre across the ring. Loa PowerBomb Sabre for a two count. Taichi with rapid fire hamstring kicks. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Taichi. GOD with The Guerrilla Warfare. Loa drives Sabre back first into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga lands The Stinger Splash. GOD goes for The Super PowerBomb, but Sabre counters with The Guillotine Choke. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Suzuki Gun connects with The SuperPlex/PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Taichi with The Big Boot. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Forever Axe Bombers. Taichi drills Loa with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Tonga gets in the way. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Taichi kicks Tonga in the face. Sabre uppercuts Tonga. Taichi with a forearm smash. Tonga denies The Holy Zack Driver. Sabre negates The Magic Killer. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Tonga’s neck. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lariat Exchange. Sabre with The Helluva Kick. Taichi with The Mid-Kick. Sabre follows that with The PK. Suzuki Gun goes for their Black Mephisto/Zack Driver, but Tonga counters with The GunStun. Taichi avoids The GunStun. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Loa answers with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Jado runs interference. Tonga nails Taichi with the iron glove. Loa plants Taichi with Ape Shit to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

JON MOXLEY INVADES WRESTLE KINGDOM?? A special message from the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion! Watch Wrestle Kingdom 15 LIVE NOW: https://t.co/kAxLxK3Haa#njpw #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/nEkZ5Zc1zn — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 4, 2021

Third Match: KENTA (CH) vs. Satoshi Kojima w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan For The IWGP US Heavyweight Right To Challenge Contract

Kenta is playing mind games with Kojima. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Kenta’s back. Kojima applies a side headlock. Kenta whips Kojima across the ring. Kojima drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Kenta regroups on the outside. Kenta shoves Tenzan. Kojima attacks Kenta from behind. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Kenta shoves Kojima into Tenzan. Kenta with The DDT on the floor. Kenta rolls Kojima back into the ring. Kenta hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kenta stomps on the midsection of Kojima. Kenta with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s back. Kenta hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Kojima in the back.

Kenta applies The Figure Four Head Lock. Kojima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta talks smack to Tenzan. Kenta toys around with Kojima. Kojima with two overhand chops. Kenta rakes the eyes of Kojima. Kenta with The Mid-Kick. Kojima kicks Kenta in the gut. Kojima unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Kojima kicks Kenta in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kenta with Machine Gun Forearms. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kenta with a running haymaker. Kenta goes for The SuperPlex, but Kojima blocks it.

Kenta rakes the eyes of Kojima. Kenta with The SuperPlex. Kenta with a Running Forearm Smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta mocks Kojima. Kenta with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta continues to stomp on Kojima’s back. Kenta chops the back of Kojima’s head. Kojima denies The BrainBuster. Kojima hits The Spike DDT on the ring apron. Kojima rolls Kenta back into the ring. Kojima goes for The Koji Cutter, but Kenta blocks it. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Kenta with The DDT. Kenta with The Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kojima denies The GTS. Kenta kicks Kojima in the face. Kojima blocks a lariat from Kenta. Kenta drills Kojima with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Kenta connects with The GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still Holder Of The IWGP US Heavyweight Right To Challenge Contract, KENTA via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Khan sits on the mat, looking for some amateur style takedown. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Khan backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Khan whips Tanahashi across the ring. Khan drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Khan with a double hand chop. Khan bodyslams Tanahashi. Khan stomps on Tanahashi’s face. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi skins the cat. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the back. Khan sends Tanahashi face first into the steel ring post. Khan slams Tanahashi’s head on the ring apron. Khan punches Tanahashi in the back. Khan poses for the crowd. Khan bodyslams Tanahashi on the ramp way. Tanahashi avoids the referee’s twenty count.

Khan chops the left ear of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Khan answers with The Mongolian Chop. Khan applies The Knee Bar. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Khan is putting pressure to the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Khan with a leaping knee smash. Khan goes for The Pump Kick, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with Three Flying Forearm Smashes. Tanahashi bodyslams Khan. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Khan counters with The Face Plant. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Khan with a throat thrust. Khan nails Tanahashi with The Pump Kick.

Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Tanahashi into the canvas. Khan drops Tanahashi with The FlatLiner for a two count. Khan applies a Heel Hook. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the ribs. Short-Arm Reversal by Tanahashi. Khan goes for an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex, but Tanahashi blocks it. Tanahashi with Two Palm Strikes. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Tanahashi with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi ascends to the top turnbuckle. Khan applies The Claw. Khan transitions into The Cobra Twist. Tanahashi refuses to quit. Khan with Two Reverse Suplex’s. Khan grabs a steel chair. Tanahashi negates The Eliminator. Tanahashi with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi refuses to cheat. Tanahashi connects with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi plants Khan with Two High Fly Flows to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay w/Bea Priestley

Checkout Episode 238 of The Hoots Podcast