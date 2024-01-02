WWE has announced that the Judgment Day will make an appearance on this evening’s Day 1 edition of Raw, the first Raw of 2024. The heel faction will be guests on The Miz’s Miz TV program.

THE SELF-PROCLAIMED MOST DOMINANT FACTION IN WWE, THE JUDGMENT DAY, RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR ON A SPECIAL, MUST-SEE “DAY ONE” EDITION OF MIZ TV!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT:

A former World Champion expected to appear

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Women’s Tag Team Championship number one contenders match: Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

