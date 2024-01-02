WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/1/24

Pechanga Arena

San Diego, California

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

First Match: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Jax shoves Becky. Becky answers with a forearm smash. Becky ducks a clothesline from Jax. Back Elbow Exchange. Jax catches Becky in mid-air. Jax goes for The Samoan Drop, but Becky lands back on her feet. Jax blocks a boot from Becky. Becky with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jax bodyslams Becky. Jax levels Becky with The Body Avalanche. Jax with a Running Elbow Drop. Jax talks smack to Becky. Jax uses the middle rope to choke Becky. Becky decks Jax with a JawBreaker. Becky kicks Jax in the face. Becky side steps Jax into the turnbuckles. Becky with forearm shivers. Becky uppercuts Jax. Becky with a Spinning Back Kick. Becky ducks a clothesline from Jax. Jax applies The Bear Hug. Becky avoids The Banzai Drop. Becky with a running neck snap for a one count. Becky with a flying forearm smash. Jax blocks The Exploder Suplex. Jax slams Becky’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Becky kicks Jax in the face. Becky with The Esperanza. Becky with a Shotgun Dropkick.

Jax launches Becky over the top rope. Becky rocks Jax with a forearm smash. Becky delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Becky kicks Jax in the ribs. Becky walks over the midsection of Jax. Jax avoids The Missile Dropkick. Jax hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Jax puts Becky on her shoulders. Jax climbs up to the middle turnbuckle. Becky with a Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Jax sends Becky crashing into the turnbuckles. Becky is throwing haymakers at Jax. Jax whips Becky across the ring. Jax with a Leaping Body Block. Jax with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Becky answers with a knee lift. Becky with a Roundhouse Kick. Jax has Becky perched on the top turnbuckle. Becky blocks The SuperPlex. Becky with a SomerSault Senton for a two count.

Jax with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Jax goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Becky ducks out of the way. Becky with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Jax punches Becky in the ribs. Jax inadvertently punches the steel ring post. Jax HeadButts Becky. Jax goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Becky ducks out of the way. Jax gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Becky with The Flying Leg Drop for a two count. Becky applies The Dis-Arm-Her. Jax rolls Becky over for a two count. Becky applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Jax with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Jax drags Becky to the corner. Becky attacks Jax’s right knee. Jax blocks The Avalanche Manhandle Slam. Jax connects with The Avalanche Samoan Drop for a two count. Jax slams Becky’s face on the canvas. Becky deposits Jax to the ring apron. Becky delivers her combination offense. Becky with clubbing blows to Jax’s back. Becky goes for The Guillotine Leg Drop, but Jax counters with a big right hand. Jax plants Becky with The Annihilator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nia Jax via Pinfall

Cody Rhodes & Shinsuke Nakamura Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, San Diego, what do you guys want to talk about? I have the privilege of being the very first superstar to come to this ring, and officially welcome you to a very special day one episode of Monday Night Raw. It’s a new year. Folks like to talk about their goals, and where they would like to be in 2024. But, admittedly, I’m a little stuck. And what I’ve gotten stuck on is Shinsuke Nakamura. Don’t get me wrong, I think we all know that Shinsuke Nakamura is a force to be reckon with in the ring, but with his rendition of, A Nightmare Before Christmas, I was expecting something a little more sophisticated. See, I’m not stuck on Shinsuke Nakamura because the things he’s said about my family, that comes with the territory. I’m not stuck on Shinsuke Nakamura because he tried to blind me with poison mist. I’ve fought blind, and I’ve fought just fine. I’m stuck on Shinsuke Nakamura, simply put, because this should be over. This should be over, Shinsuke, I’m going to give you the opportunity to finish it, tonight. So, go ahead, bring your poison mist, bring your poison words, whatever makes you feel like you could stop me from where I need to be, because this ends, and this ends, right now.

Shinsuke Nakamura: Cody, Cody, Cody. I never thought it would be so easy to get into your head. And to become the author of your final chapter. I have whispered the plot in your ear. Pushed your character to the brink page by page. I have blinded you, so you cannot see the ending. Cody, your story doesn’t end tonight. I want to give The American Nightmare one more week to dream. I become what you could never be. I finish your story. Then I close your book.

Second Match: Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston vs. Imperium

Kofi Kingston and Giovanni Vinci will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vinci applies a hammerlock. Vinci transitions into a wrist lock. Kofi sweeps out the legs of Vinci. Kofi with a quick splash for a one count. Vinci drives his knee into the midsection of Kofi. Kofi reverses out of the irish whip from Vinci. Vinci ducks a clothesline from Kofi. Vinci with a Running Crossbody Block. Vinci stomps on Kofi’s back. Vinci tags in Kaiser. Haymaker Exchange. Kaiser drives his knee into the midsection of Kofi. Kofi knocks Vinci off the ring apron. Kaiser blocks a boot from Kofi. Kaiser uppercuts Kofi. Kaiser poses for the crowd. Kaiser repeatedly stomps on Kofi’s chest. Kaiser with the irish whip. Kofi delivers a Missile Dropkick. Vinci trips Kofi from the outside. Kaiser drives Kofi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Stereo Drive By Dropkicks. Vinci slams Kofi’s head on the announce table. Vinci rolls Kofi back into the ring. Kofi is throwing haymakers at Vinci.

Vinci answers with The Kitchen Sink. Vinci whips Kofi across the ring. Vinci with The Spinebuster. Vinci tags in Kaiser. Kaiser blasts Kofi with The PK. Kaiser stomps on Kofi’s face. Kaiser taunts Jey. Kaiser whips Kofi into the turnbuckles. Kaiser with a Running Uppercut. Kaiser with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kaiser follows that with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Kaiser applies a knuckle lock. Kofi with forearm shivers. Kofi decks Kaiser with a JawBreaker. Kofi is finger tips away from Jey. Kaiser pulls Kofi down to the mat. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Vinci catapults Kofi throat first into the bottom rope. Vinci hooks the outside leg for a two count. Vinci toys around with Kofi. Kofi is displaying his fighting spirit. Vinci drives his knee into the midsection of Kofi. Kofi reverses out of the irish whip from Vinci. Kofi creates distance with The Missile Dropkick. Jey and Kaiser are tagged in. The referee called for the bell as Vinci was receiving medical attention in the corner.

Winner: Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston via Referee Stoppage

– Byron Saxton recaps what went down on the WWE Holiday Tour.

– Ivy Nile Video Package.

Miz TV With Special Guest: The Judgment Day

The Miz: Happy New Year. With that being said, let’s get this bad boy started, welcome to the most must-see WWE talk show in history, Miz TV. And this is a first ever day one edition, so you know it’s going to be good. Now, there are a lot of rumors about the former WWE Champion that will be showing up later on tonight. I have my speculations, but I got to get to my special guest, because they have been begging me to come on the show. So, without further ado, please welcome my guest, they are the self-proclaimed most dominant faction in WWE. Ladies and gentlemen, The Judgment Day.

R-Truth: San Diego, what’s up?

The Miz: The most likable member of The Judgment Day, R-Truth. Truth, where’s everybody else?

R-Truth: I swear, they were all just behind me, now.

The Miz: Are you seeing invisible people again?

R-Truth: Is Little Jimmy here?

The Miz: No, no, no. Little Jimmy is not here. Why don’t you have a seat?

R-Truth: Not so fast, Miz. I’ve been waiting all year to say this. All Rise For The Judgment Day.

The Miz: Well, it actually works a lot better than when Damian Priest does it. Am I wrong? What is actually your role within The Judgment Day?

R-Truth: I’m glad you asked me that. I have many roles in The Judgment Day. It’s kind of complicated, you see, today I’m doing PR work. Last week, I was doing administrative work. You know, there’s always work going on. Nobody likes them. They got a bad resume. So, right now, I’m trying to make The Judgment Day likeable to everybody.

JD McDonagh: No, this has to end, tonight. Truth, you are not in The Judgment Day. You’re not the AV guy for The Clubhouse. You’re not doing PR for us. And once more, no member of The Judgment Day would ever come on Miz TV.

Dominik Mysterio: We are the most dominant faction in all of WWE.

R-Truth: San Diego, y’all see what I’m saying? Dirty Dom, he’s getting booed in his hometown. That’s not right. Dirty Dom, I didn’t mean to cut you off. But, JD, you’re not even in Judgment Day. Remember, Loser Leaves Judgment Day, so you can be gone.

JD McDonagh: You don’t make the stipulations.

The Miz: Hold on, actually, he makes a valid point. You lost The Miracle On 34th Street Fight. The stipulation was very clear, Loser Leaves Judgment Day. So, JD, what are you doing out here?

Dominik Mysterio: Miz, let’s talk about your 2023. Spending it on your back, getting destroyed by Gunther.

The Miz: I apologize, but you have 20,000 people booing you, and I can’t hear you over them, and you have a microphone. Yeah, 2023 wasn’t that great for me. But I’m more relevant now than I’ve ever been. And throughout all that adversity, I have kept going, and kept doing what I always do, and that is perform at a high main event level, creating memories and moments that last a lifetime. It’s funny, the only memory or moment I have of you from last year is you getting spanked by your daddy. Dragged around by your Mami. And if you want something more recent, how about the WWE Holiday Tour, where you got whooped around the entire country by CM Punk.

Dominik Mysterio: Miz, I’m done talking. We’re going to continue your losing streak in 2024. With me and JD versus you and Truth, right now.

The Miz: Would you all like to see the match, right here, right now? Well, it’s like 2024 is full of comebacks, because it will be Dirty Dom and JD versus the reunited Awesome Truth. Let’s go.

R-Truth: Hold on, wait a minute. I’m in Judgment Day, am I tagging with Dom?

The Miz: No, you are tagging with me, Truth. You and I are tagging, together.

R-Truth: Okay, I get it. This is one of those strange bedfellow tag test, right? I’ll follow your lead, Dirty Dom. I’ll tag with Miz on behalf of The Judgment Day, we accept.

Third Match: The Judgment Day vs. The Awesome Truth

The match started during the commercial break. Miz whips Mysterio across the ring. Miz drops down on the canvas. Miz with The Kitchen Sink. Miz applies a front face lock. Miz tags in Truth. McDonagh kicks Miz in the back. Mysterio with a straight right hand. Mysterio applies a side headlock. McDonagh tags himself in. McDonagh kicks Miz in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. McDonagh goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Miz lands back on his feet. Miz kicks McDonagh in the face. Miz ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Miz with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Miz tags in Truth. Following a snap mare takeover, Miz with a Running Boot. Truth with a Leg Drop. McDonagh kicks Truth in the ribs. McDonagh sends Truth to the corner. Truth decks McDonagh with a back elbow smash. Truth with a forearm smash. Truth goes for a Bodyslam, but McDonagh lands back on his feet.

Truth ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Truth drops McDonagh with a Corkscrew Crossbody Block. Truth does the split. Truth with The Stinger Splash for a two count. Truth applies a wrist lock. Truth is trying to tag out to Mysterio. McDonagh with an Inside Out Lariat. McDonagh with a falling sledge. McDonagh puts his leg on the back of Truth’s neck. McDonagh tags in Mysterio. Mysterio hits The 619. Mysterio stomps on Truth’s chest. Mysterio rolls Truth back into the ring. Mysterio poses for the crowd. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Mysterio tags in McDonagh. McDonagh with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. McDonagh slms Truth’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. McDonagh sweeps out the legs of Truth. McDonagh is choking Truth with his boot. Truth with heavy bodyshots.

Following a snap mare takeover, McDonagh applies a rear chin lock. McDonagh pulls Truth down to the mat. McDonagh with another falling sledge. McDonagh goes back to the rear chin lock. Truth with heavy bodyshots. McDonagh whips Truth across the ring. Sleeper Hold Exchange. McDonagh escapes with a JawBreaker. Miz tags himself in. Miz with southpaw haymakers. Miz with The Awesome Clothesline. Miz knocks Mysterio off the ring apron. Miz with a Roundhouse Kick. Miz with The Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. Mysterio starts arguing with Truth. Miz with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Miz dumps Mysterio out of the ring. McDonagh HeadButts Miz. Truth continues to bicker with McDonagh. Mysterio tells Truth to punch Miz. Truth does the I’m sorry, I love you bit. Truth clocks McDonagh with a big right hand. Miz connects with The Skull Crushing Finale to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Awesome Truth via Pinfall

– Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven Vignette.

Fourth Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile w/The Creed Brothers For The WWE Women’s World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ripley sends Nile face first into the canvas. Ripley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ripley pulls Nile down to the mat. Ripley with a low dropkick. Ripley sends Nile to the corner. Nile dives over Ripley. Nile blocks a boot from Ripley. Nile rocks Ripley with a forearm smash. Ripley reverses out of the irish whip from Nile. Nile kicks Ripley in the face. Nile side steps Ripley into the turnbuckles. Ripley launches Nile over the top rope. Nile with a forearm smash. Nile with a Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Nile ducks a clothesline from Ripley. Ripley drops Nile with The Big Boot. Ripley talks smack to Nile. Ripley with clubbing blows to Nile’s back. Ripley whips Nile across the ring. Nile with a Hurricanrana. Ripley goes for The Big Boot, but Nile counters with a Leg Capture Suplex. Ripley regroups on the outside. Nile sends Ripley tumbling to the floor. Nile with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Nile slams Ripley’s head on the ring apron. Ripley delivers a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Ripley punches Nile in the back. Ripley with The Electric Chair Drop into the apron.

Ripley rolls Nile back into the ring. Ripley kicks Nile in the back. Ripley with forearm shivers across the back of Nile. Ripley toys around with Nile. Nile slaps Ripley in the face. Nile decks Ripley with a JawBreaker. Ripley with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Ripley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ripley applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Nile with forearm shivers. Ripley dropkicks Nile to the floor. Nile fights out of the electric chair position. Nile with a Release German Suplex on the floor. Ripley gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Nile delivers her combination offense. Nile with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Nile with a Running Side Kick. Nile follows that with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Nile applies a front face lock. Ripley with a knee lift. Ripley whips Nile across the ring. Nile drops Ripley with The Spinning DDT for a two count.

Ripley blocks The GutWrench Suplex. Ripley goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Nile lands back on her feet. Nile side steps Ripley into the turnbuckles. Ripley HeadButts Nile. Ripley with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Nile lands back on her feet. Nile with a Roundhouse Kick. Nile hits The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Ripley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ripley kicks Nile in the gut. Ripley stomps on the right foot of Nile. Ripley with a knee smash. Ripley clotheslines Nile. Ripley with a Deadlift FaceBuster for a two count. Ripley sends Nile to the corner. Ripley buries her shoulder into the midsection of Nile. Ripley puts Nile on the top turnbuckle. Ripley tees off on Nile. Nile blocks TheSuperPlex. Nile with two forearm smashes. Nile slams Ripley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nile with The Avalanche Release German Suplex for a two count. Nile with clubbing mid-kicks. Nile follows that with another Roundhouse Kick. Nile goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Ripley counters with a HeadButt. Ripley with a sharp knee strike. Ripley connects with The Rip Tide to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley via Pinfall

– CM Punk returns to Raw next week.

The Rock & Jinder Mahal Segment

Jinder Mahal: You have the audacity to be disappointed? Disappointed at the return of The Modern Day Maharaja? Let me remind you, I’m a past and future WWE Champion. Thousands of superstars have competed in this ring. 50 WWE Champions, and my name is at the top of that list. The only thing disappointing is what has become of the once great nation of the United States of America. Disgusting. United? Look around, is this unity? Do you feel united? You people have never been this divided. Your politics, your news, your social media, it’s all the same. Ignorance, misinformation. USA, USA, shut your mouths. This country was once a superpower, and now it’s a joke. But I will unify you, I will unite you, I’m your unifier. If you don’t believe me, shut your mouths, and listen. Exactly, my point. Finally, all of you are united on one thing. You people stood loud and proud, and booed your own National Anthem in Punjabi. Congratulations, that was your National Anthem in Punjabi. That’s low, even for you, San Diego. You boo me because I look different, because I speak different. And unlike The Iron Shiek, or other WWE Superstars that have expose America, I’m different. I speak with intelligence. I speak with class. And I speak the truth. So, once again, I will speak in Punjabi, but this time, it won’t be about the National Anthem. I will tell you what the entire world is thinking about you.

The Rock: Oh, you are in trouble, tonight. But before that, let The Rock make something perfectly clear to you. You’re right about one thing. It’s that you’re not The Iron Shiek, Rest In Peace Shiek, because The Rock knows The Iron Shiek. The Rock loved The Iron Shiek. We all loved The Iron Shiek. And if The Iron Shiek were here, here’s what he would do. Oh, Rock, who is this no good, dirty, son of a bitch, Jabroni, bastard?

Jinder Mahal: Of course, you’re here, Rock. The man who magically appears anytime the WWE Universe is being insulted. The People’s Champion. The champion to all of you, jingoistic people. That’s a real word, you can look it up. Like I said, The People’s Champ. If I were you, I would be ashamed of myself. I would be disgusted with myself, to represent these people.

The Rock: Well, The Rock is not ashamed. As a matter of fact, The Rock is damn proud to be The People’s Champion. And The Rock is damn proud to be an American. And The Rock is especially damn proud to say, finally, The Rock has come back to San Diego. You come out here, and you run your mouth about the truth, and why they boo you. Let The Rock tell you some truths. They don’t boo because of how you look; they don’t boo you because of how you talk. No, no, no, they boo you because, what was that, Shiek? Yeah, I’m going to get to that, you took the words out of my mouth. I’m going to tell him right now. They boo you because you’re the biggest asshole walking god’s green earth. There’s that look, there’s that angry face that you have all the time. We’re all familiar with the resting bitch face. However, this is the raging asshole face. Why are you so angry all the time? If The Rock had to guess as to why you’re so angry, it’s probably because nobody likes you, and you’re not funny. As a matter of fact, if you were one of The Rock’s movies, you’d probably be Baywatch.

Jinder Mahal: Thankfully, I never seen Baywatch.

The Rock: Well, nobody else did, either, shut your mouth while The Rock is talking to you. It doesn’t matter. Here’s the thing, you actually didn’t see Baywatch? It doesn’t matter if you didn’t see Baywatch. The only thing that matter is that you have the gull to actually say that America is a joke. Well, it’s not a joke to The Rock, and it’s not a joke to all of these people, and it’s sure as hell not a joke to everybody watching at home. You know what else isn’t a joke? The fact that you can come down here, grab a microphone, and run our country down, free of consequence from our government, it’s called Freedom Of Speech. But here’s the thing, Jack, you can’t ever come out here in the people’s ring, with The People’s Champ in the building, run our country down, free of consequence from The Rock.

Jinder Mahal: I’m The Modern Day Maharaja.

The Rock: The Rock knows that you’re The Modern Day Maharaja, sure, absolutely. But tonight, and from here on out, you’re not The Modern Day Maharaja, no, no, no. You are The Day One Douchebag. I’ll tell you what, you see, we work in sync. They just gave The Rock an idea. So, you’re the only man that can unify people? The Rock is going to show you what real unifying means. In about ten to fifteen seconds, here’s what’s going to happen, this whole side of the arena is going to chant, Day One. And this whole side of the arena is going to chant, douchebag. Are You Ready? He’s not answering me, are you ready? Day One, Douchebag. Okay, my god, that was fun. But we got one last gift for you. It’s a special gift. Since you love our National Anthem so much, The Rock is going to sing a little verse from our National Anthem. And this is what we call, The People’s Welcome. And it goes like this, And The Rocket’s Red Glare, San Diego’s Aware, That You Are Jacked As Hell, But Your Balls Still Aren’t There. You’re An Angry, Toxic, Douchebag, Who Cleary Has No Class. So, You Left The Rock No Choice, But To Whoop Your Candy Ass.

Mahal kicks Rock in the gut. Mahal repeatedly stomps on Rock’s chest. Rock is throwing haymakers at Mahal. Short-Arm Reversal by Rock. Rock hits The Spinebuster. Rock delivers The People’s Elbow. Rock whips Mahal with a leather strap.

The Rock: San Diego, I love you. Happy New Year. By the way, one more thing, tonight, after all of this ass kicking, The Rock is going to go out in San Diego. I’m a little hungry. I’m going to get something to eat. When The Rock goes out to get something to eat, tonight in San Diego, should The Rock sit in a booth or should The Rock sit at the bar? Yeah, The Rock loves the bar, too. Or should The Rock sit at The Head Of The Table? I love you, too, San Diego, and that’s what I thought. If You Smell, What The Rock Is Cooking?

Fifth Match: Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Natalya and Zoey Stark will start things off. Natalya with a deep arm-drag. Stark reverses out of the irish whip from Natalya. Natalya side steps Stark into the turnbuckles. Natalya with a Slingshot Atomic Drop. Natalya tags in Nox. Nox blasts Stark with The PK. Nox slams Stark’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nox tags in Natalya. Natalya whips Stark across the ring. Stark ducks a clothesline from Natalya. Baszler tags herself in. Stark sweeps out the legs of Natalya. Baszler with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Baszler talks smack to Natalya. Baszler transitions into a ground and pound attack. Baszler stomps on the left elbow of Natalya. Baszler kicks Natalya in the face. Baszler slams Natalya’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Baszler taunts Nox. Baszler with a Pump Knee Strike. Baszler tags in Stark. Stark with a Slingshot Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Stark applies a rear chin lock. Natalya with elbows into the midsection of Stark. Natalya with another arm-drag. Stark drives Natalya back first into the turnbuckles. Stark tags in Baszler.

Bazler punches Natalya in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Baszler kicks Natalya in the back for a two count. Baszler applies a double wrist lock. Baszler pulls Natalya down to the mat. Baszler applies a top wrist lock. Baszler stops Natalya in her tracks. Baszler tags in Stark. Stark repeatedly stomps on Natalya’s chest. Baszler tags herself in. Baszler is putting the boots to Natalya. Natalya knocks Stark off the ring apron. Natalya kicks Baszler in the face. Natalya crawls under Baszler’s legs. Natalya uses her feet to create separation. Natalya tags in Nox. Nox with a flurry of strikes. Nox is throwing haymakers at Baszler. Nox with two clotheslines. Nox with a Running Uppercut to Stark. Nox HeadButts Baszler. Nox with a SitOut FaceBuster. Nox with a Running Senton Bomb in the corner. Nox follows that with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Baszler dodges The PK. Baszler with The Roundhouse Kick. Stark SuperKicks Natalya. Baszler tags in Stark. Baszler with a German Suplex. Stark connects with The Z360 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark via Pinfall

– There will be a WWE 2024 Preview Special airing live on Peacock this Thursday. CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Ilja Dragunov, Bianca BelAir and Montez Ford will be the special guest. Plus. we’ll get a major announcement from Triple H.

– Next week on Raw, Cody Rhodes will battle Shinsuke Nakamura. Plus, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter will put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Chelsea Green & Piper Niven.

Sixth Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Rollins starts things off with a Running Boot. Rollins is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. McIntyre kicks Rollins in the gut. McIntyre with a knife edge chop. McIntyre with two haymakers. McIntyre whips Rollins across the ring. Rollins kicks McIntyre in the chest. Rollins launches McIntyre over the top rope. Rollins with a flying forearm off the steel ring steps. McIntyre rocks Rollins with a forearm smash. McIntyre slams Rollins head on the announce table. Rollins blocks The Reverse Alabama Slam. Rollins kicks McIntyre in the back of the head. Rollins with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Rollins goes for The Suicide Dive, but McIntyre counters with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. McIntyre slams Rollins head on the ring stairs. McIntyre rolls Rollins back into the ring. McIntyre with a straight right hand. McIntyre with a blistering chop in the corner. McIntyre poses for the crowd. Rollins with a chop/haymaker combination. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Rollins. McIntyre scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. McIntyre stomps on Rollins face. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran.

McIntyre rams Rollins face against the steel ring post. Rollins with desperate haymakers. McIntyre slams Rollins head on the top rope for a two count. Chop Exchange. McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack. McIntyre talks smack to Rollins. Rollins with another round of haymakers. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Rollins. McIntyre with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. McIntyre puts Rollins on his shoulders. Rollins goes for a Sunset Flip PowerBomb, but McIntyre lands back on his feet. McIntyre goes for a SitOut PowerBomb, but Rollins counters with a Hurricanrana. Rollins sends McIntyre shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rollins lands The SomerSault Plancha. Rollins rolls McIntyre back into the ring. McIntyre goes for a Vertical Toss, but Rollins counters with a high knee strike. Rollins ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Rollins drops McIntyre with a Spinning DDT. Rollins with The Frog Splash for a two count.

McIntyre avoids The Springboard MoonSault. Rollins launches McIntyre over the top rope. McIntyre with a big right hand. McIntyre ascends to the top turnbuckle. Rollins with The SuperPlex. McIntyre responds with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Rollins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rollins thrust kicks the midsection of McIntyre. McIntyre with a running back elbow smash. McIntyre with The Reverse Alabama Slam for a two count. McIntyre is lighting up Rollins chest. McIntyre goes for The SuperPlex, but Rollins blocks it. Rollins with clubbing blows to McIntyre’s back. McIntyre answers with a Leaping Forearm. McIntyre with two haymakers. Rollins with a throat thrust. McIntyre follows that with The Avalanche White Noise for a two count. Second Chop Exchange. Rollins thrust kicks the left knee of McIntyre. Rollins SuperKicks McIntyre.

McIntyre avoids The Curb Stomp. McIntyre hits The Future Shock DDT. McIntyre pops back on his feet. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Rollins counters with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. McIntyre avoids The Phoenix Splash. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Rollins ducks out of the way. Rollins SuperKicks McIntyre. Rollins nails McIntyre with The Pedigree for a two count. Damian Priest comes down to the ringside with The Money In The Bank Contract. Priest clocks Rollins with the briefcase behind the referee’s back. McIntyre blasts Priest with The Claymore. McIntyre wipes out Dominik Mysterio with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. McIntyre connects with The Claymore for a two count. Rollins had his foot on the bottom rope. McIntyre sends Rollins face first into the middle rope. McIntyre clears the announce table. Rollins blocks The Michinoku Driver. Rollins kicks McIntyre in the gut. Rollins delivers The Pedigree on the announce table. Rollins rolls McIntyre back into the ring. Rollins plants McIntyre with The Curb Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins via Pinfall

