Big update on Mercedes Moné.

The former Sasha Banks, who spent most of 2023 on the sidelines due to an injury, is once again in conversations with AEW. The CEO previously had talks with Tony Khan, but those had temporarily fallen through until now. The report also mentions Mercedes ceasing her chats with WWE at the tail end of 2023, with several industry sources from WWE indicating to Fightful that they expect Mercedes to sign with AEW.

As previously noted, Mercedes is seeking one of the largest contract’s in the history of women’s wrestling. This comes after Charlotte Flair got re-signed to WWE in what was reported as the largest women’s contract in WWE history.

