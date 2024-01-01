Bad Bunny continues to ascend to the top of the rap game, but his love of professional wrestling will never wander.

Today, Benito released a new music video for his hit track “NO ME QUIERO CASAR,” which shows the former 24/7 Champion hitting a spear, a powerbomb, and a big splash in a room full of ladies pillow fighting.

Bad Bunny was in a room full of bad bitches and started doing wrestling moves on them This man really loves wrestling pic.twitter.com/zQagJVKmBc — CC The Catfish (@sheslaydaily) January 1, 2024

Bad Bunny has wrestled several matchups for WWE, which included a marquee bout at Backlash last year in Puerto Rico. He is also a playable character in WWE 2K23.