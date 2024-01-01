A new year, a new story about CM Punk.

According to Fightful Select, the WWE superstar was spotted backstage ahead of this evening’s Day 1 edition of Raw, the first red-brand show of 2024. While this isn’t breaking news Punk was not originally advertised for tonight’s show. However, Fightful specifies that they are unsure whether Punk will actually be used for the event, or if he is just in town.

Punk returned to the ring for WWE during its Holiday House Show tours this past week. The Second City Saint wrestled two matches against Dominik Mysterio and was victorious in both occasions. He also got on the microphone and promised the WWE Universe that he would win the Royal Rumble.

