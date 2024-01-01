Paul “Triple H” Levesque is ready for WWE Day 1.

Ahead of the annual WWE Day 1 special episode of Monday Night RAW tonight in San Diego, CA., the WWE executive surfaced on social media to hype the show, in particular, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship main event between Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

“One Superstar with everything to lose… and another with everything to gain,” Triple H wrote via X on Monday regarding the Rollins-McIntyre title tilt. “World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins defends his title against a Drew McIntyre that’s more hungry, motivated and ready than ever before.”

He continued, “Tonight, it comes to a head LIVE at WWE Raw: Day One at 8/7c on USANetwork.”

Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Day 1 results coverage from San Diego, CA.