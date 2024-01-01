The Rock appeared on ESPN College Gameday on Monday to continue the promotional push for the new UFL.
As noted, the WWE legend and his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia announced a merger between the XFL and USFL to form the UFL.
After The Rock’s appearance on ESPN today, the following press release was released to announce the team markets and head coaches for the 2024 UFL season.
UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE REVEALS TEAM MARKETS AND HEAD COACHES FOR 2024 SEASON
Season tickets for all eight markets are available for purchase. For more information, please visit: www.TheUFL.com/tickets
ARLINGTON, TX — January 1, 2024 — The United Football League, the premier spring football league, today announced the eight teams competing in its inaugural season kicking off on March 30, 2024. The League will be divided into two conferences: USFL and XFL.
USFL Conference
Birmingham Stallions
Houston Roughnecks
Memphis Showboats
Michigan Panthers
XFL Conference
Arlington Renegades
D.C. Defenders
San Antonio Brahmas
St. Louis Battlehawks
Houston was the one overlapping market between the XFL and USFL and it was one of the strongest markets for both leagues. As a result, the USFL’s Houston Gamblers have been rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks.
The UFL’s 10-game regular season will start on Saturday, March 30, 2024, with a battle of the 2023 champions: Birmingham Stallions (USFL) vs Arlington Renegades (XFL). Players will report to training camp on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.
Head Coaches
The UFL’s Head Coaches include returning names from both the XFL and USFL. Collectively, they bring decades of coaching and playing experience, a passion for the game and a commitment to expanding opportunities for players.
Skip Holtz (Stallions)
Curtis Johnson (Roughnecks)
John DeFilippo (Showboats)
Mike Nolan (Panthers)
Bob Stoops (Renegades)
Reggie Barlow (Defenders)
Wade Phillips (Brahmas)
Anthony Becht (Battlehawks)
Today’s news was first announced by Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson on ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.