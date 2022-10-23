Juice Robinson recently did an interview with Inside The Ropes to discuss a wide range of topics.
During it, he brought up the comparisons made by fans between Bullet Club and The nWo
“I would say merchandise sales [led to Bullet Club’s success], I would say t-shirt sales, in Japan especially. Also, I would say it’s a team, you have a lot of teams in Japan, a lot of factions. So there’s a big spot open for a Gaijin team, and Bullet Club sells a lot of t-shirts, and it has since, when did it start? 2013, right? You know, it’s just a team, it’s a brand so the players change, but the vibe kind of stays, got different guys [to] bring different fields, guys come and go, they come again, they go again.
It’s, I think it’s kind of cool, I hear a lot of people compare it to The nWo, I don’t really think that. It’s already been around a lot longer than that and when you’re part of it, it’s like, it doesn’t…it’s not really like that. It’s more of just a brand that sells merchandise, we use it to form a team to beat up shitty babyfaces and unite over that. And it’s fun.”