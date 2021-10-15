NJPW star Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful about why he chooses not to use social media in his career, and why it can lead to a negative thinking mindset if you fall too deep into it. Highlights are below.

Why he doesn’t promote himself on social media:

“I get asked that all the time. It came from one day I just got fed up with it. I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn by saying there is a whole hell of a lot of negativity on social media. I don’t know. I figure I wrestle for a company, New Japan Pro Wrestling, I am not a promoter. They are the promoters. They should promote me. I don’t need to be promoting that I had a ham sandwich for lunch and look at me I went to Gold’s Gym. Everything that everyone does on that, for the most part, in my opinion, is them tooting their own horn. It makes me sick. I don’t really care how many pull-ups you did in your dad’s basement, okay? That’s cool. We’re all working out. Seriously. I don’t need it documented. I don’t need a like for it. Trust me. I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing to be a pro wrestler, okay? I don’t need to brag about it. I’m a pro wrestling from curtain to curtain and when I’m not, my name is Joseph Ryan Robertson. I’m your neighbor. I’m drinking a Miller Lite and I’m flipping burgers on my grill. That’s it and that’s how I feel about it and I’ll get real hot about it sometimes.”

How some wrestlers being too reliant on social media:

“These people think that pro wrestling is something that it’s not, okay? You know who’s famous? Paul McCartney’s famous. You know who was a good wrestler? Roddy Piper. I guarantee you’re not a good wrestler and I guarantee you’re not famous, so why don’t we be regular people? Do the show, have some fun, go out, have some beers and go on with your life. That’s how I do pro wrestling. Done. How’s that for a Juice Robinson rant?”