NJPW superstar and IWGP U.S. Champion Juice Robinson was unable to compete at Friday’s Best of the Super Junior finals due to a battle with appendicitis but was announced for the promotion’s June 10th Dominion pay-per-view, where he is set to defend the gold against SANADA and Will Ospreay in a triple-threat.

However, Wrestling Inc. reports that Juice will not be healed up in time for the show, and his match will no longer be on the card. NJPW has yet to officially confirm this but the news is accurate as IMPACT star and current reigning X-Division champion Ace Austin, who just competed for NJPW in the BOSJ tournament, tweeted out that they should replace the U.S. title match with an X-Division title match.

Austin writes, “If Juice can’t defend at Dominion mayb there should be an X Division title match instead I’m willing to defend my title & my spot in Ultimate X at #Slammiversary.”

We’ll keep you updated on Juice’s condition. See Austin’s tweet below.