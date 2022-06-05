As previously reported top WWE superstar Cody Rhodes is dealing with an injury but is currently still expected to work this evening’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, where the American Nightmare will battle Seth Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure. The Wrestling Observer revealed that Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle.

While it is not currently known how severe Rhodes’ injury is it has affected WWE’s booking of the match according to an update from WrestleVotes. Reports are that plans have been changing all day, and will probably not been figured out until showtime.

Unfortunately, the Cody Rhodes injury news going around is accurate. He is still scheduled to work tonight’s HIAC event, w/ the severity of the injury still being determined. I’m told plans for the match have been changing all day long. Feel terrible for Cody. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 5, 2022

Rhodes has been engaged in a feud with Rollins since his return at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes is 2-0 against Rollins on WWE programming, but has also been working Rollins on WWE’s weekly house show events. The news of his injury surfaced after he was pulled from last night’s house show in Champaign Illinois.

