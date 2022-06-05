Earlier in the day, we reported that WWE superstar Cody Rhodes was dealing with an injury, and did not compete at last night’s house show in Champaign Illinois, where he was set to face Seth Rollins in a street fight. Rhodes would be replaced by Drew McIntyre.

However, it seems that the American Nightmare will still be game to face Rollins at tonight’s Hell in a Cell premium live event. He took to Twitter and shared a photo of the custom Hell in a Cell chairs with his face on them, and asks, “You ready Chicago?”

The Wrestling Observer believed that Rhodes’ injury was a torn pectoral muscle. While that has not been confirmed it seems that it is not bad enough for him to miss tonight’s show.

Stay tuned.