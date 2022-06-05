The injury bug has claimed another top AEW superstar.

According to Fightful Select, Bryan Danielson is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, and was forced to miss today’s fan meet-and-greet in New Bedford, Massachusetts. While AEW has yet to officially confirm the news, the venue where the meet-and-greet was held was told that he would be unavailable for that reason.

Danielson has not wrestled since the epic Anarch in the Arena matchup with the Jericho Appreciation Society one week ago at Double or Nothing. A few weeks ago the American Dragon did make headlines when his ankle got caught in between the ring and the entrance ramp on Rampage. While he played it off, it was believed that the moment was not scripted, and that he did sustain some damage.

We’ll keep you informed on Danielson’s condition as more news comes out.