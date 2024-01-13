Julia Hart recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW TBS Women’s Champion spoke about female and male influences in the business, who helps mentor her behind-the-scenes in the company and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On who she looked up to as a fan, or who inspired her: “I would say, when I was younger, my two biggest that I looked up to the most was AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss. I feel like I kind of resemble a lot of them sometimes, which is great because I love them so much, and I think I do piggyback off of them sometimes because they were my favorites growing up. So those are definitely the two women I looked up to the most.”

On which men inspired her and mentored her: “Then for men, Jeff Hardy was always my number one growing up. It depends on the periods of time because you have favorites and then you move on who’s your favorite. Jeff Hardy was always number one. I always loved Shawn Michaels. Edge, now he’s in AEW, which is crazy. He told me the other day, he came up to me after my entrance, and he was like, ‘You looked so cool.’ I was like, no way. But then getting into AEW, QT, Dustin were the people that really took me under their wing, and now House of Black with Malakai, Brody, and Buddy. They just help me with everything now. So it just depends on timelines.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.