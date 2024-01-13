Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of the January 13, 2024 AEW on TNT double-header with Collision and Battle of the Belts IX, AEW President Tony Khan has announced two new matches.

Added to the lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision is Hangman Page vs. JD Drake and Dustin Rhodes vs. Willie Mack.

Previously announced for the show is Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet, Adam Copeland’s open challenge, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Brian Cage & Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (c) vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch), as well as FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Daniel Garcia vs. House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews).

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.

