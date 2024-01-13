A late change has been announced for tonight’s TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view.

On Saturday evening, TNA announced via their X page that Trent Seven is unable to compete on the show as planned due to travel issues.

As a result, “Speedball” Mike Bailey will now team with Laredo Kid in the 4-way match for the TNA World Tag-Team titles.

Featured below is the updated lineup for tonight’s show.

TNA Hard to Kill (1/13/2024):

Hard To Kill Countdown: Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin.

Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards.

TNA Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Mike Bailey & Laredo Kid.

TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve.

TNA X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. KUSHIDA vs. El Hijo del Vikingo.

Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna.

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone.

TNA World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose.

TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live TNA Hard To Kill 2024 results coverage.