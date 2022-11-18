AEW superstar and former tag champion Jungle Boy “Jack Perry” recently spoke with Comicbook.com to hype up this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view in New Jersey, where he will be taking on his longtime tag partner turned enemy, Luchasaurus, inside of a steel cage. Highlights from the conversation, including how Jungle Boy hopes to hold every title the young promotion has to offer, can be found below.

Hope to hold every title in AEW:

I think my goal is, at one point or another, to hold every belt that there is AEW. I would just like to keep working up. I got the tag team belts out of the way early in the career. I like the TNT belt. I think that would be a cool one. I got to be the first challenger to the TNT champion when Cody Rhodes first won the belt, and that felt pretty cool. So I’d like to circle back around and maybe actually take it this time.

Says once he finishes his feud with Christian and Luchasaurus he will be focusing on his goals: