AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Barstool’s Rasslin’ show today and addressed the situation surrounding Thunder Rosa and her AEW Women’s World Title.

Khan talked about possibly removing the interim tag from Toni Storm’s reign with the Interim AEW Women’s World Title. Rosa has been on the shelf since August, and Khan said he’s wanted to give her every chance to come back and defend.

“The champion, Thunder Rosa, has been out injured so we’ll see. I’ve wanted to give Thunder Rosa every opportunity to come back and defend the championship,” Khan revealed. “She’s been out a while, so we’ll have to see. It’s a difficult choice but I do think the interim champion’s been out there and the interim champion is Toni Storm, who is one of the biggest free agent signings we’ve ever had.”

Khan continued and praised Storm for her recent work, “Toni Storm comes in and she’s gone out every week and had great matches almost every week on TV.”

Storm will defend her title against Jamie Hayter at AEW Full Gear on Saturday. Khan commented on the Hayter vs. Storm bout.

“You have this huge free agent, this big star Toni Storm, who came in with a great reputation and a lot of TV experience and millions of people knew who she was when she arrived vs. Jamie Hayter, who’s really risen to worldwide prominence on AEW television. They’ve both become really key figures in AEW and it’s going to be great to have this match, the Interim Women’s World Championship but certainly whoever wins it will truly be a world champion,” he said.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Rosa’s recent comments in response to Storm, her critics, and more. As of late October, Rosa had not received a timeframe for her return, but she was hoping for January.

Rosa addressed her injury status last month during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. She noted that she is hoping to return in January.

“I am still hurt. They haven’t given me a time yet when I’m coming back. I’m saying it’s January and I hope it is January. And again, if Toni Storm disagrees with what was decided in the back, that is not my problem,” Rosa said in that late October interview. “When I get better, I will still be the champion if my boss lets me be the champion. If he doesn’t, I will be okay with that decision too, because I don’t make the rules and that needs to be said.”

Rosa then spoke last week and revealed that she’s been able to jog for the first time in almost three months. She also talked about coming back stronger than before.

Below is the full interview with Khan:

