AEW ring-announcer Justin Roberts was the latest guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his reaction to announcing that Brock Lesnar had ended The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania, a moment that Roberts admits he will never forget. Check out his full reaction in the highlights below.

Recalls announcing that Brock Lesnar had defeated the Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, the match that ended the Deadman’s streak:

“I’d say my biggest announcement in WWE was Brock [Lesnar] beating Taker for the streak.That was the biggest announcement I ever made that got the smallest reaction.”

On his reaction to that happening and how uncomfortable he was:

“My stomach dropped. I was just in doubt, and so it was very uncomfortable, and then I get a cue a minute later and I go, ‘The winner of this match, Brock Lesnar.’ And it was an uncomfortable announcement. Everybody, including myself — it was just disbelief.”

