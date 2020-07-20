Kairi Sane Announced for WWE RAW Match

WWE has announced that Kairi Sane will be in action during tonight’s taped RAW on the USA Network.

Sane will be going up against WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match.

This could be Sane’s final WWE match as she’s reportedly finishing up with the company at today’s tapings, which also include the episode to air next Monday. Sane is headed back to Japan to be with her husband, but is finishing up this run on good terms with WWE and will still be affiliated with the company, just not an active member of the roster.

As noted, WWE originally had plans for an injury angle on tonight’s RAW that would write Sane out of the company. There’s no word yet on if that is still the plan.

Stay tuned for updates on RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Bayley vs. Kairi Sane

* Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins

* Randy Orton vs. Big Show in an Unsanctioned Match

