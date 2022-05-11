The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that Kamille will be defending the NWA women’s championship against frequent AEW competitor Kilynn King at the June 11th Alwayz Ready special, which takes place at the Knoxville Convention Center in Tennessee.

Contracts signed today & as mentioned on @BustedOpenRadio. After her huge win on #NWAPowerrr, @KiLynnKing gets a shot at @Kamille_brick! June 11th, Knoxville, TN #ALWAYZREADY It's The King vs The Brickhouse for The Burke! This one is BIG.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALWAYZ READY:

-Kamille vs. KiLynn King for the NWA women’s championship

-Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis for the NWA National Heavyweight championship

-Tyrus vs. Mims for the NWA Television championship

-The Hex vs. The Pretty Empowered for the NWA Women’s tag team championship