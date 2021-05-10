During the latest edition of their Talk ‘N’ Shop podcast IMPACT superstars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, better known as the Good Brothers, spoke about the late Brodie Lee and their time together in WWE. Anderson in particular remembered a matchup he was having with the Dark Order leader when he was working as Luke Harper, and recalls telling him that he should be a world champion.

Brodie put me in the corner. He went for a big chop and I said, ‘Fuck, he’s going to chop me.’ He chopped me, but he slapped his leg. I sold it and fell down. As I was falling, I said, ‘You should be world champion.’ I thought he was going to chop me.

Gallows would later reminisce about how Anderson and Lee would work together a bunch on the house show circuit.

There was a point where they were the tag team champions, but they weren’t on TV. We weren’t being used either and we were hated. We were in the popcorn match on house shows, but it’d be Karl vs. Brodie when Rowan got hurt. I’m the heater on the floor, but I’m the babyface.

