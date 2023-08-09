Karl Anderson made an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Anderson looked back on his comments following his WWE departure in April 2020.

The Good Brothers (Anderson & Luke Gallows) made their returns to WWE to reunite with A.J. Styles as The OC last October. Shortly after they were let go, Anderson said he wouldn’t go back to WWE.

“So let’s say this, when we (Good Brothers) were released by the WWE in April of 2020 and I think it caught us by surprise and so, being an emotional and fiery person that wants the best out of his profession, there was feelings of anger and angst about it, and I wasn’t sure that we’d come back either and so that’s why we made sure that for those two years that we were gone, we hit it hard and we didn’t take any breaks and I was almost busier than a lot of people in the industry for those couple years and feels the more that we were gone, the more we started to feel some conversations started happening and some of the angst goes away and then you start to realize that some of that might’ve just been the passion that we have inside of us anyway just to be the best and so, next thing you know, it’s two years later after being released, and it was just time. We got a couple texts, a couple texts sent back. Then we got a couple from Triple H and it was like right around the time our IMPACT contract was finishing and we sat down and we fixed it and figured it out. I’m happy that it happened, I’m happy it worked out and everything is going really well right now.

Sometimes you gotta man up. Maybe I said some things and absolutely said some things that I think were said out of passion. When you’re angry about something or if you’re worked up about something, you’re gonna say what you feel and say what you think might be right or might not be right but, who knows what was going on behind the scenes that time? Who knows what’s going on behind the scenes now sometimes? I don’t know all that stuff and who knows who’s calling the shots at certain points at that time in 2020 so, I’m just glad that we were able to work it out, fix it and just be men and move on. “