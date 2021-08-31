Karrion Kross picked up another win during this week’s WWE RAW from Oklahoma City.

As seen below, Kross defeated Humberto Carrillo by submission. The former WWE NXT Champion was once again sporting the new gladiator mask on the way to the ring, and the in-ring attire he debuted last week.

Kross spoke to Sarah Schreiber after the show and issued a warning to the rest of the RAW locker room. He was asked what he’s hoping to prove to the other competitors in WWE.

“There’s not a single person on this planet that I can’t knock out or submit,” Kross declared. “I prove that time and time again. There’s an old saying, that somebody out there has your number… well I’ve got everybody’s number. I almost put my elbow through Humberto’s head tonight, and if that referee wasn’t there, and I put that Kross Jacket on him, I would’ve never let go. Think about the future.”

Kross has now worked 8 main roster TV matches since late June – the WWE Main Event win over Shelton Benjamin on June 24, the July 19 RAW loss to Jeff Hardy, the July 26 RAW win over Keith Lee, the August 2 RAW loss to Lee, the August 9 RAW win over Hardy, the August 16 RAW win over Hardy, the August 23 RAW win over Ricochet, and tonight’s win over Carrillo.

Stay tuned for more.

Nuestro @humberto_wwe no le tiene miedo a @WWEKarrionKross, pero está ante un rival muy complicado en #WWERaw ☹️ pic.twitter.com/XySFT8s4m6 — WWE Español (@wweespanol) August 31, 2021

