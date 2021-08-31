One of the hottest social media topics coming out of this week’s WWE RAW is the rough match between Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

The match came after Jax was ringside for Shayna Baszler’s earlier loss to Rhea Ripley. Jax promised that she would take out Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., who was at ringside with Ripley, and then do the same to Flair later in the night. She did just that, but the ringside attack on Nikki led to Ripley getting the pin on Baszler. Jax attacked Ripley after the match and stood tall.

Jax faced Flair in a non-title match later in the show, and beat her by pinfall after a powerbomb. Many fans tweeted about how rough the match was, with some speculating on if the two Superstars were shooting on each other.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley also tweeted a reaction to the bout.

“Just wondering…WTF was up with that #CharlotteVsNia match?,” Foley wrote.

Jax appeared on RAW Talk with Kevin Patrick and commented on a potential title shot.

“You know what, I’m sick of this,” Jax said. “Yes, Charlotte is a 12-time champion but I just beat, no I splattered, the RAW Women’s Champion. Do you know what? I think that gets me a title opportunity.”

She continued, “Of course I deserve it, and yes I’m going to tell you… the fortune is, Nia Jax is the future RAW Women’s Champion.”

Patrick then asked about the status of her partnership with Baszler.

“I don’t really know what’s going on between me and Shayna,” Jax said. “I don’t know, all I know is that right now I’m on a path and I know what I want, and I’m going for the gold, and that’s that.”

There’s no word on if Jax will receive a title shot now that she’s pinned Flair in a non-title match, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Jax and Flair. You can see the related tweets below, along with footage from the match:

Nia Jax dropping Charlotte Flair pic.twitter.com/B9LsDmcpF4 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 31, 2021

The Nia Jax/Charlotte Flair match seemed to take a rough turn all the way into the finish pic.twitter.com/Rje2OPuWL0 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 31, 2021

Just wondering…WTF was up with that #CharlotteVsNia match? — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 31, 2021

