WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross has major praise for Finn Balor, but says there is no one who can take the title from him.

Last night’s NXT main event saw Kross retain over Balor by submission, in the rematch from their “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” match that saw Kross become champion. As seen below, McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Kross and Scarlett after the match, and asked if there’s any man on the NXT roster that he can’t beat.

“McKenzie, there is not a single person, nevermind on this roster, on this planet, that has a shot in Hell at taking this away from me,” Kross declared. “I’m the guy that’s got everybody’s ticket. Finn Balor, Stand & Deliver, that was a war. Fast forward to now. This was a whole new level, this was beyond deep waters. He put me in a place that’s the closest to Hell I’ve ever been, and now this title has a whole new meaning to me.

“I don’t understand where he fights from. I thought I would’ve figured it out the second time around. He’s different, reminds me of me. We both fight from a place that other people do not understand, but what I did to him tonight, that had to be done because I am the new beginning, I am the wave of the future.”

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H took to Twitter after the match and praised Kross as a dominant champion.

“Dominant. Destructive. Definitive. #AndStill #WWENXT Champion… @WWEKarrionKross #TickTock @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWENXT,” Triple H wrote.

Michaels added, “What a match! Congratulations to @WWEKarrionKross!! #AndStill #WWENXT”

Scarlett also tweeted and declared that nothing can stop them.

She wrote, “Nothing can stop us. #FallAndPray @WWEKarrionKross”

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Balor. Kross will defend his title at “Takeover: In Your House 2021” on June 13, against the winner of next week’s Triple Threat between Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano.

Stay tuned for more. Below are clips from last night and the related tweets:

