Pro-wrestling star Katarina Waters, who previously worked in WWE as Katie Lea Burchill, was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss all things rasslin, including how her storyline pitches in WWE never went over well. Hear her full thoughts below.

Talks her frustrations pitching storylines to WWE:

“In WWE, I don’t know if it was bad luck or they didn’t care. We had storylines that started but never reached a conclusion. Me and Paul Burchill started a storyline with William Regal and that ended. Then we had a story with Ken Kennedy and that got cut short because they drafted him to a separate brand. Then we had a story with Boogeyman and that got cut short because he left. We had a lot of things that started and stopped, which was very frustrating. Then I had pitched more ideas for the storyline with Boogeyman. I pitched some ideas for us and Hurricane Helms feud as well in ECW that didn’t materialize. I pitched about five or six storylines of various characters that I thought were brilliant but were ignored.”

How much female talent has progressed:

“They have fantastic women’s wrestlers over at Impact, WWE now. It’s so saturated with amazing talents. There are so many now. I sometimes wonder if I would be better off now or better off then because then maybe there weren’t the same opportunities. But now you have to fight through a crowd of people to get noticed at all. So kudos to every single one of them.”