Jofo In The Ring recently conducted an interview with former ROH star Kaun, who talked with the hosts about a wide variety of topics, including whether he thinks his old group, Shane Taylor promotions, would be a good fit in AEW. Highlights can be found below.

Talks splitting from Shane Taylor promotions:

“Those are my boys. They congratulated me. We’re all brothers and everything was fucking great. I know we talked about it, I think maybe Shane talked about it before too. The goal was to ultimately go somewhere together, but also we realized that’s bringing four or five people into a company, which logistically might not happen. But if someone goes here, someone goes there.. That’s still STP, that’s still family.

On taking opportunities as a solos act:

“This is a business, so at the end of the day, when people are like, hey they see an opportunity for you at AEW, I’m like maybe other dudes have conversations too, but like if you make it as far as me, they also have opportunities at IMPACT, MLW, again, it’s a business. I needed to take that step, which I did. So no hard feelings. We’re all great, I talked to everybody.”

Says there’s definitely a place for Shane Taylor promotions in AEW:

“I definitely think there’s a place. There’s factions here, and there’s particular factions that are missing that kind of gusto, if I can say. But we’ll see. You can’t say never say never in this business. You never know what the fuck’s gonna happen.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)