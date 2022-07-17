Former WWE, IMPACT, and ROH star Maria Kanellis was told by a fan on Twitter that she should return to WWE. The creator of the new Women’s Wrestling Army promotion responded with, “No. Not until it is under new management/ownership.”
Charlotte Flair was also active on Twitter today, where the Queen shared a photo of her NXT debut nine years ago. She writes, “9 years since my @WWENXT in-ring debut.”
