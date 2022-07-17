On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW talent Mark Henry looked back on his days with WWE, and shared a story of top superstar, The Rock, wanting to quit the company prior to breaking through and becoming one of the greatest of all time. Highlights are below.

How Rock wanted to quit because of his character direction:

“He fought that tooth and nail [to move away from his original gimmick]. It got to that point where he was like, ‘Man, I wish I could get to the quarterback because I will go back and play football. He hated it. He wanted to quit.”

Says Rocky eventually tried some stuff:

“It got to the point where he finally said, ‘Hey, let me try some stuff,’ and when he started trying, he started trying it in the car.”

