AEW stars QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto, better known as The Factory, released a new video hyping this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, which takes place from the faction’s hometown in Duluth Georgia. While not yet announced for the card the group, led by Marshall, indicate that they will be on the show.

Duluth, Duluth, Duluth is on fire! The Factory comes home this Wednesday for AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 3 live from the Atlanta, GA area at Gas South District!

Tickets starting at $29 plus fees are on sale now.

Women’s division star Athena took to Twitter revealing that AEW ALL OUT week is during her birthday, and that she’s hopeful that she’ll be on the card. She writes, “I think this may be the 1st year out of my entire career I have a chance of wrestling on my birthday!!! Let’s cross them fingers and toes for #AEWAllOut Week.”