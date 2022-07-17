ESPN has given a major award to WWE.

The sports network recognized WWE for their work involving charities and the wrestling community, and have honored them as ESPN Citizenship Sports Humanitarian League Champions.

As part of the #SportsHumanitarian Awards, ESPN is recognizing @WWE as a Sports Humanitarian League Champion for its commitment to bring communities together by giving back, providing hope, creating inclusion, empowering communities & recognizing service both near & far. pic.twitter.com/IFsxtfN6AV — ESPN Citizenship (@ESPNCitizenship) July 15, 2022

Commenting on the award was acting CEO Stephanie McMahon. The former women’s champion wrote the following on Twitter:

“At our very core, @WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces the world over. I am so proud of the work @WWECommunity continues to do every day to change lives through service. Thank you for this incredible honor, @ESPNCitizenship!”

Check it out below.