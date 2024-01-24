Kazuchika Okada wrestled his final match at the legendary Korakuen Hall earlier this morning.

The Rainmaker teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii to defeat TMDK in six-man tag action, with Okada and company’s IWGP NEVER Six-Man tag titles on the line. After the match, Okada cut a promo in front of the emotional crowd and thanked them for cheering him for 17 years. He revealed that the match was his final on his NJPW contract, but that he agreed to wrestle a few more times in February, including a final clash with Tanahashi.

That’s not all. Okada then vacated his title. He confirmed last week that he would not be returning to NJPW, with multiple rumors surfacing that he could potentially be WWE bound. However, a report from Fightful Select came out yesterday claiming that Okada was still early in the process of making a decision, and that AEW, a company he’s already wrestled for several times, was still in the bidding to sign him.

Stay tuned.